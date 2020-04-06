Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Targa Resources (TRGP)

Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/30/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

3/27/2020 – Targa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

3/24/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

3/16/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/13/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

2/28/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Targa Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.45. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $73,146,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,781,000 after purchasing an additional 353,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $8,552,000. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $7,145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $6,516,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

