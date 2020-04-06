Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

3M (NYSE: MMM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $170.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – 3M had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/27/2020 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $172.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $133.79 on Monday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of 3M by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 47.5% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

