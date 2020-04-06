Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) recently:

4/2/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$34.00 to C$29.00.

3/25/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$32.00 to C$27.00.

3/22/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$34.00 to C$14.00.

3/19/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$47.00.

3/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$52.00.

3/12/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$32.00.

3/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$25.00.

3/6/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

3/4/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

2/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$1.05 on Monday, reaching C$18.78. 11,112,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,533. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$42.57. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.8982857 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total transaction of C$210,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,502 shares in the company, valued at C$28,998,834.36. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,567.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

