Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Continental Resources (CLR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR):

4/3/2020 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to an “underperform” rating.

4/1/2020 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $25.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock, down previously from .

3/24/2020 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

3/19/2020 – Continental Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

3/19/2020 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/16/2020 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

3/9/2020 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $21.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

3/3/2020 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $33.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO William B. Berry purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

