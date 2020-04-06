Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Danaher (DHR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Danaher (NYSE: DHR):

4/2/2020 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $147.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $176.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/25/2020 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

3/23/2020 – Danaher had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $195.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Danaher stock opened at $135.15 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 72,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

