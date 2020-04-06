Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for F5 Networks (FFIV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) recently:

3/30/2020 – F5 Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “F5 Networks is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. The company is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The BIG-IP Cloud Edition is also expected to be a key growth driver. The company is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. However, although the recent buyout of NGINX improves the company’s position within the DevOps ecosystem and helps boost its long-term revenues, the near-term pressure on the margins and earnings is a concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/28/2020 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – F5 Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – F5 Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – F5 Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – F5 Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $168.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

