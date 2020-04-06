Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fastenal (FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2020 – Fastenal was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Fastenal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

3/4/2020 – Fastenal was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $30.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

