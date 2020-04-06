Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hanesbrands (HBI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI):

4/2/2020 – Hanesbrands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Hanesbrands is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Hanesbrands had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Hanesbrands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Hanesbrands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Hanesbrands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Hanesbrands had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Hanesbrands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of HBI traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. 697,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,062,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,681,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,872,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 520.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

