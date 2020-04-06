Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Keyera (KEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Keyera (TSE: KEY) recently:

3/26/2020 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$27.00.

3/25/2020 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$21.00.

3/18/2020 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$23.50.

3/12/2020 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

2/18/2020 – Keyera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

KEY stock traded up C$1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,320. Keyera Corp has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.88.

Get Keyera Corp alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$985.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$853.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.37%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.