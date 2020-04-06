Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

3/26/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $26.07. 174,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,082. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,500 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

