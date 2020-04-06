Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sempra Energy (SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $126.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $152.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $164.00 to $112.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Sempra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

3/16/2020 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $176.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Sempra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $154.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $167.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $158.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Sempra Energy is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Sempra Energy is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Sempra Energy is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

SRE stock opened at $104.28 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 66,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

