Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Travelers Companies (TRV)

Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, and commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well for growth. The company has also witnessed an increase in investment income over the past few years. The new catastrophe reinsurance treaty will continue to aid net premium written growth. Travelers has been generating sufficient capital and prudently using it for growth initiatives and to boost shareholder value. The shares of the company have underperformed the industry in a year's time. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, rising debt level results in higher interest expenses, which, in turn, weigh on margin expansion.”

3/11/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Travelers Companies’ earnings of $3.32 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23 by 2.8% and improved 55.9% year over year. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time. Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, and commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well for growth. The company has also witnessed an increase in investment income over the past few years. The new catastrophe reinsurance treaty will continue to aid net premium written growth. Travelers has been generating sufficient capital and prudently using it for growth initiatives and to boost shareholder value. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in earnings.”

TRV traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $322,118,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,174,000 after purchasing an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,797 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

