Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP)

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Ultrapar Participacoes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

4/2/2020 – Ultrapar Participacoes was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Ultrapar Participacoes was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Ultrapar Participacoes was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.60 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.20.

3/19/2020 – Ultrapar Participacoes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

2/10/2020 – Ultrapar Participacoes was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes SA alerts:

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the first quarter valued at $121,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,075.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.