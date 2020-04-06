Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $155.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.44. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Get Wynn Resorts Limited alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.