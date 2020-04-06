Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BorgWarner (BWA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA):

3/31/2020 – BorgWarner was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

3/24/2020 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – BorgWarner had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

BWA opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

