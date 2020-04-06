Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE: CX) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2020 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/6/2020 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/24/2020 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

3/3/2020 – Cemex SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Cemex SAB de CV had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $5.00 to $4.80. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Cemex SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

NYSE CX opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.59. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

