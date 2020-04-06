Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compass Group (CPG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Compass Group (LON: CPG) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2020 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,705 ($22.43) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,225 ($29.27).

3/30/2020 – Compass Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Compass Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Compass Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

3/17/2020 – Compass Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 1,920 ($25.26). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

3/17/2020 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/16/2020 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99).

2/27/2020 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating.

2/21/2020 – Compass Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/10/2020 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/6/2020 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/6/2020 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating.

LON CPG traded up GBX 50 ($0.66) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,150 ($15.13). The stock had a trading volume of 8,249,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,510.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,843.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Compass Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28).

Get Compass Group plc alerts:

In other news, insider John Bason bought 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.