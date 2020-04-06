Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Conagra Brands (CAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2020 – Conagra Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Conagra Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Conagra Brands had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

3/31/2020 – Conagra Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Conagra Brands was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

3/17/2020 – Conagra Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Conagra Brands was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/9/2020 – Conagra Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Conagra Brands was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Conagra Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Conagra Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.21 on Monday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

