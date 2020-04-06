Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS):

4/2/2020 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $320.00.

4/2/2020 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $298.00 to $262.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Essex Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $354.00.

3/25/2020 – Essex Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $315.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

