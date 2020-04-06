Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Illumina (ILMN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) recently:

4/2/2020 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $298.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $290.00 to $245.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $390.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $350.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $263.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.26 and a 200 day moving average of $300.64. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,163 shares of company stock valued at $334,063. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

