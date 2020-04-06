Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/31/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $110.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

3/18/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $109.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Intercontinental Exchange have outperformed the industry in the past year. A compelling product and service portfolio along with a broad range of risk-management services and strength in global data services boosts the company’s revenue stream. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues and ongoing initiatives are likely to help it keep growing. Intercontinental Exchange’s fourth-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 95 cents were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the bottom line inched up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Given several initiatives, the company's overall expenses, including integration expenses, rebates, and compensation and benefits expenses, are likely to remain elevated in the near term. High debt levels also raise concern.”

2/10/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

2/7/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

ICE stock opened at $80.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.93. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Intercontinental Exchange Inc alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,599,029. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.