Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KLA (KLAC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC):

3/27/2020 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

3/27/2020 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – KLA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2020 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – KLA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2020 – KLA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $127.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.80. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after buying an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after buying an additional 741,025 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after buying an additional 142,507 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after buying an additional 142,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

