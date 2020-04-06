Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE: MKC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – MCCORMICK & CO /SH had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $155.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – MCCORMICK & CO /SH had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – MCCORMICK & CO /SH had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – MCCORMICK & CO /SH had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – MCCORMICK & CO /SH had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $137.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – MCCORMICK & CO /SH had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $163.00 to $139.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – MCCORMICK & CO /SH was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

3/19/2020 – MCCORMICK & CO /SH was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.05. 51,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.46. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,526,000 after buying an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

