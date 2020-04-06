Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Noble Energy (NBL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Noble Energy (NYSE: NBL):

4/3/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Noble Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

3/24/2020 – Noble Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

3/23/2020 – Noble Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/17/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/16/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Noble Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/9/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

2/24/2020 – Noble Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at US Capital Advisors.

2/13/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE NBL opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $118,697,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,093,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth $67,781,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,240,000 after buying an additional 1,083,382 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,564,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $113,378,000 after buying an additional 853,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

