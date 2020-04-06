Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nuance Communications (NUAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) recently:

3/28/2020 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/26/2020 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Nuance Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/11/2020 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2020 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Nuance Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,243.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,207 shares of company stock valued at $809,457 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

