Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Olin (OLN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Olin (NYSE: OLN) recently:

4/2/2020 – Olin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Olin was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

3/26/2020 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Olin is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Olin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Olin stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $25.34.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Olin by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 112,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

