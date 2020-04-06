Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United Parcel Service (UPS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $119.00 to $101.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to .

3/27/2020 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – United Parcel Service had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

3/2/2020 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.75. 2,834,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,539. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

