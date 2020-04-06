Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United Rentals (URI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Rentals (NYSE: URI):

4/3/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

3/26/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $200.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $160.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – United Rentals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

URI opened at $91.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 531.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,123,000 after purchasing an additional 480,002 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4,311.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 306,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 618,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,128,000 after purchasing an additional 294,885 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,088,000 after purchasing an additional 206,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

