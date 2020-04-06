Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $121.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

3/23/2020 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

2/28/2020 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AJG opened at $76.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.