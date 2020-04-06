Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citrix Systems (CTXS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS):

4/6/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Citrix Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $124.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Citrix Systems was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $112.00.

3/28/2020 – Citrix Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Citrix Systems was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Citrix Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/17/2020 – Citrix Systems was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Citrix Systems was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Citrix Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2020 – Citrix Systems is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Citrix Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $141.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.10. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $146.40.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $150,757.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,067 shares of company stock worth $7,740,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $140,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after buying an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,094,000 after buying an additional 514,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

