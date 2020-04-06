Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC)

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE: PAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2020 – Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

4/1/2020 – Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/30/2020 – Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2020 – Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:PAC opened at $45.64 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.07). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

