Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Invesco (IVZ)

4/2/2020 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to .

3/13/2020 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at Autonomous Res from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

IVZ stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,766,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,621,000 after buying an additional 2,747,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,547,000 after buying an additional 78,364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 2,808,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after buying an additional 1,483,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 1,296,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

