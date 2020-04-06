Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) recently:

4/3/2020 – Johnson & Johnson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $163.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Johnson & Johnson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

3/6/2020 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Johnson & Johnson is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Johnson & Johnson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

JNJ stock opened at $134.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average of $138.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

