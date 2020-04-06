Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 50 ($0.66). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 47 ($0.62) to GBX 46 ($0.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 47 ($0.62) to GBX 32 ($0.42). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 34 ($0.45). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 47 ($0.62) price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 55 ($0.72).

3/13/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 61 ($0.80).

3/10/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 47 ($0.62). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 60 ($0.79). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 64 ($0.84). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 54 ($0.71) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 66 ($0.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/17/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock.

LLOY traded up GBX 2.22 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 29.94 ($0.39). The company had a trading volume of 292,197,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 29.82 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05). Also, insider Sarah Legg bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

