Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $75.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Owens Corning had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $34.98 on Monday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 470.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $68,689,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after acquiring an additional 912,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

