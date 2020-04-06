Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for People’s United Financial (PBCT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for People’s United Financial (NASDAQ: PBCT):

4/2/2020 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – People’s United Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/26/2020 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – People’s United Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – People’s United Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – People’s United Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 587.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,280 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

