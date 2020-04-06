Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Gold (RGLD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $124.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Royal Gold was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $129.00.

3/13/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $124.00 to $129.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – Royal Gold was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Royal Gold was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Royal Gold had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Royal Gold was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $93.50 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.01. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

