Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sensata Technologies (ST)

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

4/2/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $55.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Sensata Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/4/2020 – Sensata Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/2/2020 – Sensata Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/21/2020 – Sensata Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/11/2020 – Sensata Technologies is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.74. 25,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,436. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

