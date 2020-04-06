Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tyson Foods (TSN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN):

4/3/2020 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Tyson Foods was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Tyson Foods was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Tyson Foods was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Tyson Foods was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,810,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 436,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after buying an additional 177,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $257,271,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

