Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Waters (WAT)

4/2/2020 – Waters had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $176.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Waters was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2020 – Waters had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Waters had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $172.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Waters had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $190.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Waters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Waters reported fourth-quarter results wherein earnings and revenues grew year over year. The company witnessed strong performance in the governmental & academic market. Further, its improved performance in Europe contributed to the results. Solid momentum across large molecule pharma and biomedical research applications remained a major positive. Additionally, Waters’ growing investments in LC, LC-MS and chemistry categories aided it in gaining traction in large molecule market. The company remains optimistic regarding strengthening growth initiatives and new product cycle. However, sluggishness in TA segment is a concern. Further, government policy changes in China and political uncertainties in Mexico and Brazil are overhangs. Softness in small molecule market is a headwind. The stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

Shares of WAT opened at $179.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.01. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $254.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Waters by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

