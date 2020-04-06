Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Agilent Technologies (A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Agilent Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agilent reported strong fiscal first-quarter results on broad-based growth in all product lines. The company’s expanding product portfolio and end-market strength are key growth drivers. However, weak China market remained a concern in the fiscal first quarter. Nonetheless, the acquisition of BioTek Instruments served as a tailwind. Further, the company’s focus on aligning investments toward more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches is a positive. Notably, shares of Agilent have underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, macro weakness in some regions served and unfavorable foreign exchange remain concerns. Also, higher expenses are making margin expansion difficult for Agilent.”

2/19/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $70.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,402.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,461,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.