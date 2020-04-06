Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Express (AXP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Express (NYSE: AXP):

4/3/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $140.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.50 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $144.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – American Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/18/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $148.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – American Express had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

3/9/2020 – American Express had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – American Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

3/3/2020 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $73.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

