Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE):

4/2/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/23/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

2/18/2020 – Cheesecake Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CAKE stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $697.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $19,504,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

