Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Electrameccanica Vehicles was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – Electrameccanica Vehicles was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/31/2020 – Electrameccanica Vehicles was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/25/2020 – Electrameccanica Vehicles was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/24/2020 – Electrameccanica Vehicles was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

2/25/2020 – Electrameccanica Vehicles had its price target lowered by analysts at Aegis from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Electrameccanica Vehicles was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 98.77% and a negative net margin of 3,960.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.