Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) recently:

4/2/2020 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $245.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to .

3/27/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $227.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $230.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $196.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $230.00 to $233.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $210.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $184.00 to $215.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Global Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $229.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $222.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GPN opened at $126.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.07.

Get Global Payments Inc alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Global Payments by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.