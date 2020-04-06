Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hologic (HOLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX):

4/2/2020 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

3/27/2020 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

3/26/2020 – Hologic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/17/2020 – Hologic had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

HOLX stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84.

Get Hologic Inc alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,610,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Hologic by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.