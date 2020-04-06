Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Juniper Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

2/16/2020 – Juniper Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Juniper Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

JNPR opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

