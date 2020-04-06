Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

3/30/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/25/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/16/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/12/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/18/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

2/6/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.