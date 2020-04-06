Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mplx (MPLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mplx (NYSE: MPLX) recently:

4/2/2020 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/1/2020 – Mplx was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/24/2020 – Mplx was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Mplx was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Mplx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Mplx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/12/2020 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Mplx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

2/24/2020 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Mplx was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

MPLX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. 4,243,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 27.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 33.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,689,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

