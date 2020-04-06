Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Persimmon (PSN)

Persimmon (LON: PSN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2020 – Persimmon had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Persimmon had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,310 ($43.54) to GBX 2,270 ($29.86). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Persimmon had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,110 ($40.91) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,250 ($42.75).

3/26/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/25/2020 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/19/2020 – Persimmon had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,007 ($52.71) to GBX 3,531 ($46.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/27/2020 – Persimmon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/27/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/21/2020 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/20/2020 – Persimmon had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,830 ($37.23) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded up GBX 204.50 ($2.69) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,827 ($24.03). The company had a trading volume of 1,510,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,494.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,524.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.08. Persimmon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86.

Get Persimmon plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In other Persimmon news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.